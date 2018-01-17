Pair Accused Of Stealing Snow Plows Headed To Trial

Two men that allegedly stole snow plows from a business in Hartland Township are headed to trial.



26-year-old Joshua Couden of Wixom and 28-year-old Albert Cook III of Webberville are accused of stealing eight Western Snow Plows from Beauchamp’s Landscaping on Old US-23. At a recent hearing, Judge Suzanne Geddis determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial and both men were bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



The theft occurred in the early morning hours of November 20th, with the plows being taken from an adjacent parking area of the retail outlet. After Beauchamp’s reached out to the community for help in finding the perpetrators, police received several tips regarding sightings of a truck pulling a trailer full of plows the morning of the theft.



Beauchamp’s employees also located social media and Craigslist ads displaying identical plows for sale. The tips and ads helped in the suspect development and LAWNET detectives assisted with surveillance. A search warrant was obtained and executed at an address in Webberville, where the eight stolen plows were recovered along with several vehicles, construction equipment, trailers, and other miscellaneous items totaling over $250,000.



Couden and Cook were arrested and charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. Couden is also facing charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and larceny, while Cook faces three additional counts of felon in possession of firearms. Future court dates for the pair have not been set at this time. (DK)