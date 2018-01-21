Hamburg Township Seeking New Treasurer's Assistant, Zoning Coordinator

January 21, 2018

Hamburg Township is seeking both a new Treasurer’s Assistant and Zoning Coordinator. The Treasurer’s Assistant provides clerical support for the Treasurer’s office that includes tasks like processing and balancing tax and utility payments, and monitoring bank accounts. Qualifications include 2 to 4 years of bookkeeping or accounting experience and appropriate computer skills. The position is part-time and pays between $14.90 and $18.50 per hour based on experience.



Hamburg Township is also look for a Zoning Coordinator to assist the Zoning Administrator. The position performs a wide range of administrative duties and provides customer service to both the Planning and Zoning Departments. Some of the qualifications include a minimum 1 year of experience in planning or zoning, and a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning or related field. Zoning Coordinator is full time position paying salary between $39,000 and $50, 870, to be negotiated based on experience. Complete copies of both job postings with information on how to apply can be found below. (MK)