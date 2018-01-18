Democratic Hopeful For Congress Not Accepting PAC Money

A Democratic candidate for Congress is not accepting PAC money in her attempt to unseat Representative Mike Bishop.



Democratic Congressional candidate Elissa Slotkin said Wednesday she will not accept corporate donations in her bid to unseat Republican incumbent Mike Bishop for the 8th District. Slotkin used the announcement to slam Bishop's fundraising record, saying he has "deep ties to corporate special interests" having accepted nearly $1.5 million from corporate PACs, including $15,000 last year from pharmaceutical companies, Endo International PLC and McKesson Corporation, which are among nearly a dozen companies being sued by Oakland and Wayne counties for "deceptive" marketing strategies that have led to opioid addiction.



Mela Louise Norman, Slotkin’s campaign manager, said that “Bishop represents the very worst of Washington: a career politician who is bankrolled by corporate money, doing the bidding for companies and his donors instead of for Michigan families." The campaign added that Slotkin ended the year with $711,000 in the bank, 98% of which came from more than 2,600 individual donors.



In response to the release, Stu Sandler, a spokesperson for the Bishop campaign, said Slotkin is not disclosing two PACs that are funneling "corporate PAC money through DC politicians and PACs to her campaign." That's a reference to The Arena Candidate PAC Victory Fund and Slotkin Victory Fund, both of which are listed on her end of year 2017 statement of organization. Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee posted online that Slotkin left her D.C. home off of her Personal Financial Disclosure, adding that while she registered to vote in Michigan last May, she continued to receive the homestead tax exemption on her District of Columbia property through October. That exemption is only supposed to apply to a homeowner’s principal residence. Slotkin's campaign has said that was an oversight and, in fact, Slotkin wrote to the city last October canceling the homestead deduction and sent along a payment of $615.12 to cover the deduction she received from April 1st through Sept. 30.



The 41-year-old Slotkin currently lives in Holly on her family farm after spending 15 years in various posts in the U.S. intelligence and defense communities, including three tours in Iraq while with the Central Intelligence Agency. (JK)