Former President Of Howell Chamber Passes Away

January 19, 2018

A well known community leader in Howell has unexpectedly passed away.



Former President of the Howell Chamber of Commerce and Howell Jaycees, Douglas Hawes, passed away, Tuesday. Hawes was known as a visionary throughout the community who created computer software and novel experiences for both Balloonfest and Mellonfest. Hawes also spent time as President of the Associated Students of Michigan State University, and most recently as Business Intelligence Manager at Lake Trust Credit Union.



He is survived by his wife, Dianna, and daughter, Elle. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Freeland. Douglas Hawes was 51.(MK)