Brighton Area Schools, Students & Community Raise $28,000 For Breast Cancer Cause

January 19, 2018

A check passing ceremony capped a fall fundraiser through Brighton Area Schools that brought in $28,000 for St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.



Brighton Area Schools, in conjunction with the Brighton High School Leadership class taught by Arnella Park, held a Pink Week Fundraiser in October. Pink Week is celebrated annually to increase awareness for breast cancer and raise funds for the cause. Together staff, students, parents and families alongside the Brighton community raised more than $28,000. Hospital officials and those involved held a check passing ceremony and the funds raised will benefit patient care needs at the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.



The week included various fundraising events and activities such as a Pink Run, Powder Puff game and Pink Dash for Cash. The various events and activities were supported by the Brighton business community and Brighton Area Schools Parent-Teacher Associations. (JM)