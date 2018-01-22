Missing Autopsy Report Delays Hearing In Teen's Murder Case

January 22, 2018

A hearing has been delayed by a missing autopsy report in the case against a Fenton Township teen who fatally shot his friend.



17-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged as an adult with open murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. Police arrested Akl March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred.



According to the autopsy report, Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head. However, in court last Thursday, both the defense and prosecuting attorneys said they lacked a copy of the report from the medical examiner’s office and could not proceed without it. A previous ruling that Akl was competent to stand trial prompted his attorney to request an independent review, which also requires the autopsy report.



The judge said they may need to issue a subpoena in order to obtain the report. He adjourned the probable cause conference until February 8th and remanded Akl, who is also charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearms, back to juvenile detention without bond. (JK)