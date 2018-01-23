Lansing Woman Charged With Bilking Genoa Twp. Man

January 23, 2018

A Lansing woman is due back in court this morning on charges she bilked an elderly Genoa Township man out of more than $50,000.



46-year-old Jolyn Suzanne McAllister is charged with one felony count each of false pretenses $50,000 to $100,000, uttering and publishing a document affecting real property, identity theft and larceny in a building. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the man’s home in January of 2017 on the report of a theft in progress. The victim told deputies that he and McAllister were partners in a property management business when she took $4,500 in cash from his home.



While the cash was recovered, authorities say that further investigation revealed McAllister had signed checks and other legal documents in the victim’s name over a one-year period for more than $50,000. McAllister is due for a probable cause hearing this morning before 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader. (JK)