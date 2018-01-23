Woman Charged With Fraudulent Check Scheme

January 23, 2018

A fraudulent check cashed at a Livingston County bank has resulted in charges for a Wayne County woman.



23-year-old Danielle Denise Anderson of Dearborn Heights is charged with three counts of uttering and publishing. She was arrested January 4th after a teller at the First National Bank branch in Genoa Township called 911 after Anderson attempted to cash a $1,500 check that the teller deemed as fraudulent. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that when deputies arrived, Anderson was still on the scene, while a second person fled prior to their arrival. That person is still being sought. Anderson had unsuccessfully tried to cash fraudulent checks at other First National Bank locations, but was only able to successfully do so at their Fowlerville branch earlier that day.



The $1,500 gained from that transaction remains unaccounted for. Anderson waived her preliminary exam in district court and is now scheduled for a February 2nd pre-trial hearing before Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty. If convicted, she faces up to 14 years in prison. (JK)