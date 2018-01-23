Bridge Street Rehabilitation Set This Year In Linden

January 23, 2018

Linden residents will see a major street through the city completely redone starting this spring.



City officials say they will repave more than half a mile of Bridge Street from the bridge over the Shiawassee River south to the city limits. The work will include the installation of new a water main, gutters and a bike lane. City Manager Paul Zelenak told the Tri-County Times that they expect to start in May and have the project wrapped up by early October. However, it’s expected that access will be maintained for businesses within the work zone.



Four stages of work are anticipated. The first will last from mid-May to mid-June, with a single land closure under flag control. Stage Two will then last until mid-August with northbound traffic detoured, while southbound traffic is maintained. The final two stages will involve various single lane closures, with two-way traffic allowed.



The total cost for the work will be approximately $1.2 million, with the city paying 20%. The remainder will be paid for with state and federal funds.



Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (JK)