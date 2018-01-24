Howell Choir And Band Students To Perform At State Music Conference

January 24, 2018

Howell Public Schools will be well represented this weekend when the top choir and band students from around the state perform together.



Nine students from Howell will be making the trip to Grand Rapids this Friday through Sunday for the Michigan Music Conference. Eight of them, many from Parker Middle School will be singing between a pair of Michigan School Vocal Music Association Soprano and Alto State Honors Choirs. Parker Middle School vocal music instructor Kelli Falls said that earning a spot on these choirs is one of the highest honors a vocal music student can receive. She said that having so many selected to participate is a testament to the programs offered at Howell Public Schools.



Students participating in the Choirs include Audrey Davey, Kendall Derocher, Aubrey Nemeth, Kirsten Patterson, Noah Walter, Lola Dombrowski, Hailey Douglas, and Ally Johnson.



The ninth student attending the conference is Howell High School senior John Tucker. Following a statewide blind audition process, Tucker was chosen as sixth chair clarinet. He will perform with the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All-State Band. (MK)