Highland Township Man Offers Uber-Style Rides At Discounted Prices

January 24, 2018

People needing a ride around Highland Township and neighboring areas may find one at a less expensive rate from a local resident and business owner.



Roy Banks was an Uber driver in 2016, but quit last January to start his own part-time business, Rides By Roy. The Highland Township resident stopped driving for Uber because he found most of his business coming other suburban communities, according to the Milford Times.



Frustrated with this, Banks began Rides By Roy and 9 weeks later was successful enough to add a minivan and a second driver. Banks says his a faith-driven company with Biblically-based beliefs on how to treat and deal with people. Residents can find free rides to church, Community Sharing, social service agencies, and the Highland Township food pantry. Other destinations are charged at $0.80 to $1.50 per mile. Rides to Detroit Metropolitan Airport are available for a flat fee to residents, and he’ll even come out to Howell, Brighton, Hartland, Fenton, and Holly for an additional fee.



Banks is hopeful for adding two more vehicles this year that will allow him to operate around the clock, 24-7. (MK)