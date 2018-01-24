Judge Sentences Nassar To 40 - 175 Years In Prison

January 24, 2018

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar "I just signed your death warrant," as she handed down a sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison for seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.



The sentence, read in open court, follows 7 days of victim impact statements. Over 156 survivors were able to present their statements to court either in person, via video or having it read on their behalf. Nassar was previously an osteopathic sports physician at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. While he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, the hearing was open to all of his accusers, who said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.



Nassar will next appear in Eaton County on January 31st in front of 56th Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham. (JK)