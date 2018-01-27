State Rep Candidate Receives Endorsement

A Livingston County commissioner is announcing her support for a local candidate seeking a state House seat.



Livingston County Commissioner Kate Lawrence, a Republican who represents the 1st District, endorsed Joe Riker of Brighton Township. He’s running for the 42nd State Representative seat currently held by Lana Theis, who earlier announced a Senate bid. Commissioner Lawrence said she is honored to endorse Riker’s candidacy. She says “As a veteran Joe understands the definition of service and sacrifice. Since leaving the military Joe has continued to honor those words with the work he has done throughout Livingston County on the Livingston County Veterans Services Committee, the Livingston County Department of Health and Human Services Board and the Brighton Veterans Memorial Board.” Lawrence added that in the role, Riker will continue to serve his country by defending everyone’s rights up in Lansing.



More information on Joe Riker and his campaign can be found through the link. (JM)