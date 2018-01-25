Fenton Police Chase Wrong Man, Still Make Arrest

Fenton Police may have chased the wrong suspect earlier this week, but they still ended up making an arrest.



Officers responded to a home on Worchester Drive Monday morning at about 11:45 after a juvenile called dispatch and said a man was using a tool to puncture a tire of a vehicle parked in the driveway. He said the man was wearing a beanie cap, dark sweatshirt and jeans.



The Tri-County Times reports that the family’s dog, a pit bull/German shepherd mix, jumped the fence and began chasing the man. When police arrived on the scene, they spotted a man matching the description and attempted to talk to him. But when he saw the officers, the suspect fled, which prompted a foot chase until he was taken into custody near US-23 and North Road behind a gas station. However, Fenton Police said that it turned out he was not the suspect who punctured the tire.



However, the 31-year-old Fenton resident did have outstanding warrants from Holly Police, which is why he ran from officers when they approached. The man was turned over to Holly Police for arraignment. As for the original suspect wanted for puncturing tires, officers returned to the area but could not locate him. (JK)