Hartland Winterfest This Saturday, No Matter What The Weather

January 25, 2018

Hartland Township officials aren’t letting the weather forecast impact plans for this weekend’s Winterfest event.



Winterfest takes place at Heritage Park from noon to 7pm Saturday, complete with heated tents, performers and a full festival slate of activities for all ages. When the weather forecast signaled a 50 percent chance of rain, the event organizers took defensive action and ordered friendly-by-nature rain ponchos that will be given out free to the first 500 attendees. Hartland Township Manager James Wickman tells WHMI Winterfest has been a great addition to the community and they’re prepared for anything. He says the event was planned with ‘snow, or no snow’ in mind and there will be plenty of fun activities and entertainment for families, even if it rains. He says they’re getting pretty good at having Winterfest without snow, adding this will be the third year in a row without snow and there’s lots of fun to be had. All of the activities and entertainment are offered free for the community. In addition, a professional fireworks display will begin at 6pm Saturday. Hartland’s Winterfest takes place in Heritage Park off M-59. Parking is free on-site but somewhat limited, so free shuttle service is also offered from Rural King.



More information and a schedule of events may be found at www.HartlandWinterfest.com. The link is provided. (JM)