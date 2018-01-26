Fenton School Raising Funds For Therapy Dog

A school in Fenton is hoping to raise funds for a dog to help students facing stress and anxiety. State Road Elementary School Principal Barry Tiemann has been researching the effectiveness of a therapy dog at Brighton schools and believes it’s time to take one on in his district. The school is looking to raise funds to cover the estimated $8,000 cost of adopting and training the dog. Tiemann said they are hoping to get a Goldendoodle, which is a cross between a golden retriever and poodle, for their calm temperament and because they are hypoallergenic, according to the Tri-County Times. Once adopted, the dog will be sent to a training facility in Ortonville for a year, and then live with the principal who will bring the dog to community events and school each day.



Businesses that donate $1,000 or more will be able to put their logo on the dog’s bandana for promotion on the school’s Facebook page. The majority donor will get to name the dog. Those interested can drop off or send their donation directly to State Road Elementary School, located at 1611 State Road, in Fenton. (MK)