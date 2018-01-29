MSP Angel Program Expands Countywide

January 29, 2018

A national law enforcement- run drug assistance program has been expanded to cover all of Livingston County.



Nearly 200 police departments nationwide, including the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, participate in the Angel Program. The Angel Program allows those with drug addictions to walk into a participating police department to seek help for their addiction without worry of arrest or investigation. The MSP’s Brighton Post has now gone a step a further and expanded the program to all law enforcement agencies in Livingston County.



First Lieutenant Joel Allen of the Brighton Post said in a release that this partnership with other departments will allow participants to use agencies closest to them or those they feel most comfortable at, while still getting the same help as entering the Brighton Post. If accepted into the program, the participant will be guided through a professional substance abuse assessment to help ensure the best path for treatment.



Those wishing to take advantage of what the Angel Program offers must arrive voluntarily to the post, and must not have active warrants, pending court action, or be a registered sex offender. More information about the program, including opportunities in becoming an Angel Volunteer, can be found by contacting the State Police’s Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. (MK)