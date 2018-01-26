Fowlerville Woman Charged In Fatal Crash Headed To Trial

A Fowlerville woman has been bound over for trial on charges connected to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Hartland man.



An examination hearing was held for 53-year-old Sarah Jane Fluegel in 53rd District Court earlier this week, with evidence being presented over the course of several days. Judge Carol Sue Reader ultimately determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial and bound Fluegel over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



Fluegel is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death as a result of the September 5th incident. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined 72-year-old Alan Zielinski was killed when his Jeep Cherokee was hit by Fluegel’s Mazda 6 on Grand River Avenue east of Burkhart Road.



The crash occurred where the roadway narrows down to one lane and authorities said at the time, road rage may have been at play. Zielinski’s Jeep was forced off the road and overturned, hitting a telephone pole, a tree, and a cement pillar. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While alcohol was not suspected as a factor at the time of the crash, toxicology reports on Fluegel eventually came back positive for narcotics.



Future court dates for Fluegel have not been scheduled at this time. (DK)