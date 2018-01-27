Coldwell Banker Town and Country Real Estate Opens Office in Downtown Howell

January 27, 2018

Revitalization continues in downtown Howell with the arrival of its newest tenant.



Coldwell Banker Town and Country Real Estate has expanded, opening an office between the Cello Italian Restaurant and Thai Café, across from the Historic Courthouse. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed the real estate company into its new location Friday. A number of community members and leaders attended the event, including Howell Area Chamber of Commerce President Pat Convery.



Convery says it is "...Wonderful to have a trusted business in one of the great downtown buildings." She expects it will bring more foot traffic and says realtors can see what a great place Howell is to live and work.



The real estate group also has offices in Brighton, Fowlerville, Pinckney and Milford. Owner and Broker Karen Gill feels downtown Howell is “booming” and “the new place to be”. Gill says she is looking forward to getting to know the community better, getting involved, and giving back. (DK)