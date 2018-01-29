Tyrone Twp. Man Charged In Foreclosure Scam Headed To Trial

January 29, 2018

A local man has been bound over for trial on charges connected to an alleged mortgage foreclosure scam, through which authorities say he stole thousands of dollars from Michigan residents.



54-year-old Lawrence Adell Sefa is charged with 15 felonies, including conducting a criminal enterprise and false pretenses, and 15 counts of Credit Services Protection Act violations, which is a misdemeanor. At a probable cause conference in 53rd District Court Friday, Judge Suzanne Geddis determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial, binding him over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



Sefa is said to have stolen tens of thousands of dollars from Michigan residents facing mortgage foreclosures in a scam he operated through his company. An investigation was launched after the Department of Attorney General received multiple complaints regarding Sefa and his company, LAS Loan Assistance Centers. Clients claim Sefa and LAS took money from them up front for mortgage assistance and/or debt settlement, but never provided the promised services.



Sefa and LAS allegedly guaranteed specific outcomes, such as lower monthly mortgage payments, which is impossible to do. Sefa is also accused of withholding his clients’ personal financial documents when asked to return them. He is currently free on bond and returns to court February 9th for a pre-trial hearing. (DK)