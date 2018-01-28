Year-End Donations Up From 2016 For Livingston County Habitat For Humanity

January 28, 2018

Livingston County Habitat for Humanity says donations from 2017’s year-end fundraising efforts are up from 2016.



Leaders of the nonprofit say while they didn’t reach their “ambitious” $25,000 goal, $7,748.50 was raised to build safe and affordable homes in Livingston County. Just over $5,000 was raised in the year prior, so leaders feel getting closer to the $10,000 mark in 2017 was a significant achievement for the organization.



Executive Director Larry Pfeil says Livingston County’s Habitat for Humanity sees a lot of $25 donations during their year-end appeal from people who give what they can. Pfeil says their belief in the organization’s mission means a lot. Habitat for Humanity is currently building a home on North Street in Howell.



The organization is continuing its fundraising efforts by partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation and its family VG’s stores. VG’s shoppers can make donations to Habitat for Humanity at the checkout lane and 100% of the proceeds will be used to build more homes in the community for families in need. The retail scan campaign runs February 7th through the 18th. More information can be found at the link below. (DK)