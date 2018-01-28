Brighton Company Joining MEDC At Arab Health Show In Dubai

January 28, 2018

A Brighton company will be joining the Michigan Economic Development Corporation at the Arab Health show in Dubai this coming week.



Arab Health is the Middle East’s largest and world’s second largest healthcare congress and exhibition. The 2018 exhibition takes place Monday through February 1st and will showcase more than 4,200 companies exhibiting their latest innovations to more than 103,000 healthcare professionals attending from 158 countries.



Surgical Safety Scanner of Brighton, a provider of turnkey surgical instrument management solutions, is among those attending this year’s Arab Health show. A link to the company website is provided. MEDC CEO Jeff Mason says Michigan companies are well-positioned to respond to the fast-growing demand for health care products and services in the Middle East, adding this year’s exhibit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase Michigan technologies and know-how.



The participating Michigan companies will travel with MEDC to take part in pre-arranged business matchmaking meetings with prospective partners, distributors and buyers. Matchmaking meetings were arranged by the Michigan Arab Gulf Trade Center located in Dubai. Participants will also receive an in-country briefing about doing business in the region and receive their own kiosk in the Michigan booth at the show.



This is the sixth year MEDC has led a group of businesses to Arab Health, with companies that participated in the last three events reporting a total of $14 (m) million in increased sales as a result of attending. (JM)