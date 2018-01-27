Local Teen Crushed While Working On Car

January 27, 2018

A South Lyon teen remains hospitalized after being critically injured while working on his car.



Green Oak Township Police tell WHMI the 16-year-old man was changing a tire on his vehicle in the driveway of his home Thursday evening, but then crawled underneath the car to inspect something that he observed to be "hanging down".

Police say it appears that the scissor jack that was holding up the vehicle slipped and the vehicle fell on the teen while he was underneath the car. His mother observed the incident and ran to a neighbor for help and emergency services were summoned. Crews with the Green Oak Fire Department extricated the teen by lifting the vehicle off of him with hydraulic tools, and he was subsequently transported from the scene to the hospital.



The teen is in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital in Detroit. No additional information in regard to his condition was made available to police. (JM)