Tree Removal Project Planned Along North Territorial Road

January 27, 2018

Some roadside safety improvements will be completed in Northfield Township thanks to federal funding.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has been awarded Federal Highway Safety Improvement Funds (HSIP) to improve safety along North Territorial Road from Gotfredson Road in Salem Township to Spencer Road in Northfield Township. The funds were awarded specifically to remove trees that are too close to the roadway and pose a safety risk. The tree work will begin in early February, with all tree removals done before March 31st. A contractor, approved by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), will conduct the work.



Officials say the plan is to remove trees and brush approximately ten-feet from the edge of pavement within the existing public road right-of-way. Additional dead trees may also be removed from within the public road right-of-way. As for any impact on traffic, motorists can expect periodic lane closures. (JM)