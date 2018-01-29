Former Brighton Woman Under Investigation For Bogus GoFundMe Account

January 29, 2018

A woman is facing charges for accepting donations through a bogus online fundraising account.



The Brighton Police Department is currently investigating a potential fraudulent GoFundMe account called “Candace Kicks Cancer” that had been set up for Candace Streng. While the investigation is still ongoing, Police say there is enough information from independent sources that strongly suggest the account was fraudulently used to accept donations based on Streng’s claim to have stage four breast cancer. GoFundMe records show 399 people donated money totaling $31,645 since April 15th, 2017.



Several fundraisers were held for Streng over the past year with friends rallying to her side. However, a statement from a group calling itself Candace's South Lyon Play Group

said, "We were recently informed that our "friend”-Candace lied for several years about struggling with stage four breast cancer. We let her into our homes, our families and our checkbooks. We had no prior knowledge of her deceit and are fully cooperating with the investigation. We sincerely hope Candace gets the help she so desperately needs."



The investigation is still ongoing; however, police expect to submit charges to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office in the near future. GoFundMe has closed the account, banned the user, and is working hand in hand with the Brighton Police Department to refund all the donors. More information is available through the link provided. (JM)