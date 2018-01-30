Proposed Condo Development Moving Forward In Downtown Brighton

January 30, 2018

Site plans for the Second Street Lofts project and related rezoning request was before the Brighton City Planning Commission Monday night.



The commission voted to recommend site plan approval for Second Street Flats, and the related rezoning of a parcel of land from residential or R-1 to PUD, or planned unit development. The three-story multi-family residential project would encompass a .4-acre parcel of land off North Second Street, northwest of Main Street. Commissioners viewed samples of exterior materials during the meeting but also discussed storm water and the underground detention system being proposed, which must undergo regular inspections.



The land is owned by the DDA but the project is proposed by Power Play Development. 15 units would have parking on-site but developers are looking to add 14 public spaces on Center Street to meet requirements. Since the last review, developers have increased the number of spaces both on and off site to 30, which is still four spaces short of requirements but a variance is being sought. A few remaining issues will need to be addressed during the construction review process but nothing major. The proposed site plan and PUD now go to Brighton City Council for final approvals.



A long term parking plan for different areas of the city was later discussed, along with potential zoning or code revisions and future design standards for the downtown business district. A walkable downtown environment is what’s desired in moving the city forward. Community Development and DDA coordinator Brandon Skopek says this type of design is really pretty new to the city, with the exception the Main Street Crossing project adjacent to the railroad tracks. He says it really expands on the downtown walkable environment and the sort of “missing” middle housing between single family residential and downtown business district. Skopek told WHMI the DDA is looking at a parking plan for that Second Street area and expanding parking in other areas around the city, since there is currently core downtown parking and some other outlying lots. He says what they’re looking at along Second Street is essentially an expansion of the CSX parking lot there, and allowing for additional parking in the area. Staff plans to bring more proposals and designs forward in the future.



Meanwhile, the developer anticipates pricing from $200,000 to more than $400,000. He noted populations being targeted could include young professionals, retirees looking to downsize who desire a downtown environment, or potentially employees from the new University of Michigan Health Center project under construction nearby. The Livingston County Planning Department has already granted necessary approvals. If everything goes as planned, developers are aiming to break ground in the spring. FB Photo. (JM)