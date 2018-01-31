New Condominiums Coming To Fenton Township

January 31, 2018

An approved zoning amendment will allow for new senior citizen housing in Fenton Township.



The Fenton Township Board of Trustees recently approved zoning changes to the parcel at 4486 Lahring Road that paves the way for a new condominium development on the site. Developer Woodside Builders out of Swartz Creek will build 90 detached and attached single family homes across the 74 acre property located near Lake Fenton High School, according to the Tri-County Times. At a Planning Commission meeting last November, the developer set forth a plan to offer four different basic floor plans ranging between 1,200 and 1,600 square feet.



The condominiums will be targeted towards attracting residents ages 60 and up. The biggest concern from the Planning Commission is an issue with the storm water drainage system and the retention pond not functioning as needed in the area. The developer is aware of this obstacle and plans to fix this issue once construction begins.(MK)