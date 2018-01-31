Fundraising Campaign Reaches Goal For Critically Injured Teen

January 31, 2018

The community has come together to raise funds for a Green Oak Township teen critically injured during an accident while working on his vehicle.



A GoFundMe account has been set up by Walled Lake Central Booster Clubs for Tanner Bryan. The page states that Bryan is a junior at Walled Lake Central and a member of the varsity football and wrestling teams. Organizers are asking for financial support to help Bryan’s family with some of the unexpected and medical expenses they’re incurring during this difficult time. The 16-year-old was changing a tire on his vehicle in the driveway of his home last week but had crawled underneath the car to inspect something. Police say it appears that the scissor jack holding up the vehicle slipped, and the vehicle fell on the teen while he was underneath the car. Firefighters extricated the teen by lifting the vehicle off of him with hydraulic tools and he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Detroit. Green Oak Township Police tell WHMI the teen is still in the intensive care unit. The hospital has not released any additional information regarding his status or prognosis.



The GoFundMe page has already exceeded its $20,000 goal, which was raised by nearly 370 people in four days. The link is provided. (JM)