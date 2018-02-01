Hartland Twp. Decides Against Regulating New Park Pavilions

As Hartland Township prepares to unveil some of its newest park amenities, municipality officials are discussing regulations for the recreational area.



The township’s Board of Trustees met last week to amend rules for Settler’s and Heritage Parks. Both parks received upgrades as part of the township’s 2017 Parks Improvement Project. The project began about five years ago and in December, the board authorized the final amenity purchases for the parks, including picnic tables, benches, and trash cans.



Among the improvements was the addition of picnic pavilions at both parks. Township Manager James Wickman says once the weather turns, it’s likely there will be a community interest in holding gatherings and events at the pavilions. Wickman tells WHMI township officials observed how other communities handled coordination of such events. While some communities require reservation of pavilions or a fee to hold gatherings, Hartland Township will be taking a more hands-off approach.



Wickman says in terms of regulating pavilion time, the Board of Trustees felt it made sense to keep it a friendly, first- come, first-serve situation. Wickman says the board "didn't want to create a bureaucracy just to have a picnic." He encourages community members looking to hold events or gatherings at the pavilions to get to the park early and plan accordingly.



Wickman says other park rules are quite simple, noting that alcoholic beverages are allowed but patrons are obviously responsible for cleanup. (DK)