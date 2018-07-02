Nearly 1.6 Million Michiganders To Travel For 4th Of July

July 2, 2018

Those who weren’t able to get a jump start on the holiday and leave early will encounter busy roads this week.



AAA Michigan projects nearly 1.6 million Michiganders will be traveling this 4th of July and journeying 50 miles or more from home for the holiday. That’s the highest Michigan travel volume around Independence Day since AAA began tracking 18 years ago. AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz tells WHMI there will be a lot of people on the roads so those traveling should make sure their vehicle is ready, avoid distractions, buckle up and stay sober.

Hiltz says the 4th of July is a special holiday in Michigan because it’s usually the warmest time of year, the days are longer and it offers a great opportunity to just celebrate and vacation. She says there are also different options for travelers. Based on the way the holiday falls this year, Hiltz says some people will have opted for a long weekend prior to the holiday, while others will go this weekend.



Hiltz says motorists could see a bump at the pump due to the holiday and more demand. However, she says most travelers are not deterred by higher gas prices and will instead cut their budget in other areas such as eating in or at less expensive restaurants, or perhaps take a shorter trip. (JM)