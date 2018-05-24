Livingston County Residents Ready To Hit The Road For Holiday Weekend

May 24, 2018

Livingston County residents will join nearly 1.3 million Michiganders expected to travel during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.



After enduring a long winter, AAA Michigan says it’s anticipating a nearly 5% increase in those traveling to mark the unofficial start of summer. That means busy roads and typical travel delays should be built into plans. AAA Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz tells WHMI the majority will be traveling by some form of vehicle and it looks as through the weather should cooperate. However, travel delays on major roads could be 2-3 times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday and Friday as commuters mix with holiday travelers. Hiltz advises motorists pack their patience and keep their destination in mind, saying it usually helps to avoid rush hour and head out earlier or come home later.



90% of those choosing to drive this holiday will pay the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014. The statewide average daily gas price rose above the $3 mark last week, for the first time in nearly three years. Hiltz notes the higher gas prices will not be enough to keep travelers from embarking on a Memorial Day getaway. She reminds motorists to buckle up, ditch distractions, avoid cell phone use and make vehicles are prepped and ready for the road. (JM)