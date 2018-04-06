Forum To Ask For Ways Of Spending $22M For Seniors

April 6, 2018

Input and suggestions on how to spend millions of dollars of funding earmarked for seniors is being sought by a local non-profit organization.



The Area Agency on Aging 1-B is responsible for services that reach more than 700,000 seniors age 60 and up across a 6-county region than includes Livingston, Washtenaw and Oakland Counties. One of their most popular services is Meals on Wheels. They also support in-home services for seniors who want to remain in their homes but might need a little help and a volunteer caregiver program in Livingston County. On Friday, May 4th, they holding a public forum to gather input on $22-million of state and federal funding they will receiving and allocating during their 2019 fiscal year.



Agency Director of Community and Business Advancement Ann Langford said they value the input and suggestions of seniors and people caring for older family members very seriously. She recognized that many often put themselves last in line for things that they or family members need, and may not be as financially equipped as they hoped, especially after the recession a decade ago. Seniors, family members, senior advocates, and professionals in the field are invited to attend the forum. It will be taking place at the Agency’s Southfield office from 9:30am to 11am on the 4th. Those who can’t attend are invited to call in during the event and share their feedback. Registration is required for the forum.



To register, get information on the forum, or phone-in instructions, email Angela Dixon at adixon@aaa1b.com. More information on the AAA-1B or services for seniors in southeast Michigan can be obtained by calling (800) 852-7795, or by visiting the link below. (MK)