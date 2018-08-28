Abilities Alliance To Host "Accessible Voting For All" Event At LESA

August 28, 2018

An event centered on accessible voting for everyone is scheduled in Livingston County ahead of the November election.



“Accessible Voting For All” is being presented by the Abilities Alliance on Tuesday, September 11th at the Livingston Educational Service Agency on Grand River in Howell. The alliance is a workgroup under the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body. The Abilities Alliance works to increase understanding, reduce stigma and provide opportunities to youth and adults as well as address the many challenges that may exist in the community. One key area the workgroup is focused on is changing the conversation from “disabilities” to “abilities”.



Those who may need assistance in order to vote are encouraged to attend the upcoming informational event and get prepared before the November 6th election. Attendees can stop in any time between 1pm and 7pm to learn what's new from the Livingston County Clerk's Office, practice using the Accessible Voter Assist Terminal, learn more about the voting process and view sample ballots. Assistance with online voter registration is also available and interested individuals should bring their state issued identification card. (JM)