Accidental Drowning Ruled In Hartland Man's Death

July 19, 2018

The Livingston County man who drowned over the weekend has been identified.



54-year-old Todd Mara of Hartland drowned Sunday in White Lake and his body recovered by divers on Tuesday. An autopsy yesterday determined his death was accidental. Mara was reported missing in the portion of White Lake near Seven Harbors in Highland Township. His wife said he had jumped into the lake to cool off but failed to resurface.



Divers and the Marine Division of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office used a Natural Resources boat launch off Duck Lake Road as a staging area over the course of the three days spent searching for his body using side-scan sonar and other equipment. But the effort was slowed down by murky water and severe weather on Monday.



Also assisting were the Highland Township Fire Department and White Lake Township police and fire. Area residents also brought food and water to searchers during the search.



A service for Mara will be held at 10am on Monday, July 23rd at Church of The Holy Spirit in Highland.



