Activities Planned Through Weekend To Honor Veterans Day

November 9, 2018

A variety of activities are scheduled in Livingston County this weekend to mark Veterans Day.



The remembrances will begin in Brighton Saturday with a Veterans’ Day Parade that starts at 11am on Main St. followed by a program at the Millpond’s Veterans’ Memorial. Then around 11:40, a solemn memorial service for Civil War soldier, Private Ernest Crippen, will take place at the nearby Old Village Cemetery, next to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Sons of Union Veterans Post 120 will present the program in full Civil War uniforms, concluding with a 21 musket salute from the honor guard which will be followed by the playing of Taps. In addition, St Paul’s Episcopal Church will be holding a Special Veterans’ Day WWI Exhibit from 10am -1pm.



Then on Sunday, the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell and the Marine Corps League Murnighan Detachment will hold their annual Veterans Day Salute at the veterans’ memorial on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse at 11am. That ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, flag-raising and taps. That will be followed from noon to 2pm with a Veterans Day luncheon at the American Legion Post.



Finally, on Monday, November 12th there will be a Veterans Day Salute at Howell High School presented by the Howell High School Leadership Class. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army disabled veteran James Rutherford (picture courtesy of Richard Lim). There will be a Meet & Greet in the lobby of the Bushey Performing Arts Center prior to the assembly. All veterans are invited to attend, but are asked to RSVP via VeteranHonors@gmail.com or by calling 517-540-8300. (JK)