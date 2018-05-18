Local Addiction & Counseling Centers Gets New Director

The founder of a local addiction and counseling support center is stepping down.



Key Development Center announced that as of April 30th, Patricia Meyer (pictured) is its new Executive Director. She replaces long-time Executive Director Anne King-Hudson, who founded the center in Brighton 17 years ago. King-Hudson will stay on with the agency, working on the development of a new Medication Assisted Treatment program set to be implemented next month.



Meyer is described as an experienced social worker who brings both clinical and administrative expertise to the role. She has over 20 years of experience providing substance abuse and mental health services and 10 years of experience in program development and administration. Meyer has a Masters in Social Work, is certified as an Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor and has a post-masters Certificate in Social Welfare Research and Evaluation.



Key Development Center is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit agency that is fully licensed by the state of Michigan for substance abuse treatment. (JK)