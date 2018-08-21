Adult Foster Care Home License Suspended Following Drug Raid

August 21, 2018

Following a raid by narcotics officers, the license of an adult foster care home run by a Highland Township woman has been suspended.



An order from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs alleges multiple violations at the Carter Country Homes in Holly. The Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at that location on August 2nd following an investigation into drug dealing taking place on the premises. Police say the raid turned up cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and morphine, along with firearms and packaging materials associated with drug trafficking.



45-year-old Angela Cockerham of Highland Township served as the facility manager for the adult assisted living home. Her husband, 48-year-old Russell Cockerham, reportedly lived at the home, but was not listed as an adult household member. Neither were her two adult children, who were also living at the home. Residents said Russell Cockerham regularly smoked marijuana at the home and that suspected drug dealing at all hours would wake them up. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of morphine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm. Angela Cockerham was charged with one count of cocaine possession.



The couple has a probable cause conference set for Wednesday in Oakland County District Court in Novi. The suspension order, which went into effect last Friday, cited numerous violations including failing to provide a safe environment for residents. (JK)