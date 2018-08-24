Wall That Heals To Feature Agent Orange Panels & Prayer Service Saturday

Several events are scheduled this weekend to coincide with The Wall That Heals exhibit, including panel discussions on Agent Orange and a prayer service.



The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and is currently on display at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell. The Wall and other exhibits on site will be open to the public 24 hours a day until 3pm Sunday.



Two panel discussions on Agent Orange, a defoliant chemical used by the United States in the Vietnam War, will be held at the John E. LaBelle Public Safety Complex, which is located on Tooley Road off of M-59, behind the airport. The first panel will take place at 10am Saturday and a second will occur at 2pm. Dale Brewer, a member of The Wall That Heals committee, says the panel discussions will focus on the extensive effects of Agent Orange on veterans and their families.



Then at 9pm, a brief prayer service will be held at the Wall to honor Livingston County veterans, those who were killed in action, nurses, and clergymen that were involved in the Vietnam War.



You can find a schedule of this weekend's events at the link below. (DK)