Flint Man Held On $1 Million Bond For Fleeing, Assaulting Deputy

November 30, 2018

A man who rolled his van in Tyrone Township, attempted to flee the scene and got into a scuffle with a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy has been arraigned.



36-year-old Albert Montez Smith IV of Flint was arraigned in 53rd District Court this afternoon on seven felony charges. Those include carjacking, 3rd degree fleeing a police officer, assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer causing injury, resisting/obstructing a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, attempting to disarm a police officer and attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.



The charges are tied to a Monday incident in which a deputy was dispatched to the area of northbound US-23 near Clyde Road in Hartland Township just after 3:30pm for a report of a minivan ramming another vehicle. Both vehicles were reported to have continued north on US-23 toward White Lake Road. A short time later the deputy spotted the minivan and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled eastbound on White Lake Road to try and elude the deputy, but then ran off the roadway, drove through several yards and mailboxes, before striking a DTE power pole and overturning in the front yard of a residence near Carmer Road. The suspect resisted the deputy’s attempts to arrest him, including using a Taser to no effect, but was finally taken into custody with the assistance of Michigan State Police. The suspect and deputy were both hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries and have since been released. Smith is being held on a $1 (m) million cash/surety bond. Court dates are pending. (JM)