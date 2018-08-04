GoFundMe Raising Money For Hartland Family After Motorcycle Crash

August 4, 2018

The victim killed in a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday in Howell Township has been identified.



The accident on westbound I-96 at Highland Road involved a Hartland Township couple. 44-year-old Bryan Howes was operating a 1994 Honda Gold Wing, with 46-year-old Amy Howes as a passenger. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Howes lost control in the rain merging onto westbound I-96 from Highland Road, and crossed three lanes of traffic before coming to rest in the median. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.



Amy Howes was pronounced dead at the scene while Bryan Howes was transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor with life threatening injuries. He was last listed in stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash, which forced the closure of the freeway for approximately three hours.



A GoFundMe page has since been set up to assist the family. Organizers say the family is always going above and beyond for others but with a funeral and hospital bills coming – in addition to raising two teenagers- Bryan will have a lot on his plate very soon. A link to the account is provided. Picture courtesy of GoFundMe page. (JM)