Fenton Man Re-Appointed To Governor's Council On Physical Fitness, Health & Sports

June 29, 2018

A Fenton man has been reappointed to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.



Governor Rick Snyder announced the re-appointment of Andy Younger of Fenton to the 15-member council that works to improve lives and strengthen communities by supporting healthy eating and physical activity. In an effort to further promote healthy lifestyles, the council hosts the Governor’s Annual Fitness Awards that recognizes Michiganders who have overcome obstacles along their health and fitness journeys. Governor Snyder thanked Younger and the other individuals appointed for promoting healthier lifestyles among Michiganders, adding the work the council does helps to inspire residents to strive for a healthier life regardless of their circumstances.



Younger is the race director for the Crim Fitness Foundation, where he works with staff to direct the organization’s efforts to create healthy communities through physical activity, nutrition and mindfulness. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental policy from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University.



Newly appointed to the Council were Wayman Britt of Grand Rapids, Rick Ferkel of Mount Pleasant, Cameron Gordon of West Bloomfield, Andre Hutson of East Lansing and Laureen (Laurie) Rospond of DeWitt. Other reappointments included Scott Przystas of Grand Haven and Justin Zatkoff of West Bloomfield. Britt will serve the remainder of a two-year term to expire April 30, 2019. Ferkel, Gordon, Hutson, Rospond, Przystas, Younger and Zatkoff will serve two-year terms expiring April 30, 2020. Photo: Linked In.(JM)