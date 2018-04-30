Upcoming Empty The Shelter Event Waives Adoption Fees For Pet Adopters

April 30, 2018

A large event at the Livingston County Animal Shelter will make it easier than ever to bring home a furry companion.



The BISSELL Pet Foundation has announced that the upcoming Empty the Shelter event will be their largest to date. On Saturday, May 5th, the Foundation will be covering the cost of adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state, including the Livingston County Animal Shelter in Howell. New adopters will be required to pay the $10 dog license fee. A pre-adoption application is required and the period for filling them out and turning them in is open from now until 4pm May 3rd. Animal Shelter staff will approve or deny the application and then notify the potential new pet owner of their decision by phone.



All accepted pre-adopters will be allowed to enter the shelter one hour before it opens to the public, allowing them a better chance at adopting the pet they like. There will be no holds. Regular event hours are 11 am to 2pm, and 4pm until 6pm. Those arriving in the one-hour-early time window are also guaranteed an Adopt Box. The Adpot Box is filled with snacks, toys, and accessories to help the owner welcome their new pet into their home.



Applications must be completed at the shelter located at 418 S. Highlander Way, in Howell. For more information contact the Livingston County Animal at (517) 546-2154. For a list of animals ready to be adopted, visit https://www.livgov.com/animalcontrol/pages/default.aspx (MK)