Ann Arbor SPARK Releases 1st Quarterly Report Of 2018

May 11, 2018

Company expansions and new talent partnerships are being highlighted in Livingston County.



Ann Arbor SPARK partners with the Economic Development Council of Livingston County and works to advance the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. SPARK recently released its quarterly report from January through the end of March, highlighting work being done to drive economic progress in Livingston County and expand economic opportunity throughout the region. The report highlighted company expansions and new talent partnerships that are working to expand economic opportunity throughout the region.



Director of Business Development for Livingston County Marcia Gebarowski tells WHMI there are a lot of exciting things happening throughout the county. She says many projects are gearing up to put a shovel in the ground this spring while others continue to do their due diligence in the community. Gebarowski says there is continued economic progress, development and activities with current employers. She says a big focus remains on how to be creative in growing the talent pipeline for Livingston County employers. Gebarowski says staff has had a strategic focus on community-based projects staff with public sector partners.



The report highlights several local projects SPARK assisted with. Bulletproof glass manufacturer Total Security Solutions is preparing to break ground on a new 46,000-square-foot facility close to its current building in the Fowlerville industrial park. The new facility will house manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and office operations for the company. Ann Arbor SPARK provided support to the project by helping the company with the process for applying for critical financial incentives.



Surgical Safety Scanner recently moved into a larger building in the City of Brighton, consolidating the small company’s numerous offices under one roof with room to grow. Surgical Safety Scanner utilizes RFID tags for surgical instruments and other medical devices. Ann Arbor SPARK connected the company with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on a grant to help offset costs of attending a key overseas tradeshow where it explored export opportunities.



Ann Arbor SPARK provided assistance to development group E&M Fowlerville Investments in applying for a 10-year property tax abatement from the Village of Fowlerville for a speculative development. When completed, the 50,000-foot-facility will be able to house one large or two smaller businesses. Ann Arbor SPARK has worked with the MEDC to include the building in a number of qualified request-for-proposals for buildings from companies across the globe looking for suitable locations in North America.



Ann Arbor SPARK assisted the Village of Pinckney with it economic development strategy and completed a marketing package for the City of Howell to help the communities tap in to the State of Michigan’s new Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program. RRC is a statewide certification program to highlight communities that have completed strategic planning for redevelopment and establish a seamless process for developers.



Ann Arbor SPARK Vice President for Business Development Phil Santer says by leveraging local and state partnerships, they’re helping businesses in Livingston County expand, find talent, and access critical training resources. He says when businesses invest in their growth and create jobs, then economic potential grows too. A copy of the report is attached. (JM)