Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony Set Next Tuesday

September 8, 2018

Local first responders, public safety officials and the community at large will gather for a ceremony next week to mark the events of September 11th, 2001.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will host its annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony at the main fire station on Grand River next Tuesday. Local public safety officials will recap and talk about the events before a wreath laying ceremony. The 9-11 ceremony starts at 6:30pm and is open to the public. Those attending should plan on arriving early to give themselves time to find parking. Handicap parking will be available on site.



Individuals are encouraged to bring chairs as seating is limited and to dress appropriately, as the ceremony is held outside. In the event of rain, it will be moved inside. (JK)