11th Annual Buck Pole to Kick Off Firearm Deer Season

November 12, 2018

Local hunters are encouraged to gather in Marion Township this week for an annual event of fellowship, food and, for those who bag a buck on the opening day of firearms season, a chance to exercise bragging rights.



The 11th annual Buck Pole will be held at Marion Township Hall on West Coon Lake Road from 5 to 9pm this Thursday, which is the opening day for regular firearm deer hunting season. The event, hosted by Livingston County, the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority, Marion Township and Anything That Moves, is a yearly tradition to kick off the season.



Guests can exchange hunting stories and enjoy hearty food around the bonfire, and win prizes from the BUCKet raffle. There is a $10 registration fee for those wanting to hang their deer and receive a commemorative 11th Annual Buck Pole prize. Organizers remind hunters don’t need to have the largest buck to enter the contest as there will also be prizes for the heaviest buck, highest scoring buck for men and women, widest rack, most unique rack and, for those 18 and under, the youngest hunter to bag a buck.



No registration is required for this event, however all deer must be scored by 8pm to be eligible for prizes. You’ll find details in the WHMI Community Events section.