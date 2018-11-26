10th Annual Christmas In The Ville To Again Light Up Fowlerville

November 26, 2018

The 10th annual Christmas in the Ville will light up Downtown Fowlerville this weekend with a glow that organizers say can be seen for miles.



More than 40 balloonists will be taking part in the event, set to take place Saturday, December 1st. Event Organizer Steve MacDermaid says while the highlight is the parade at 6pm, the events get underway early with a balloon launch scheduled for 8am, weather permitting, as well as a scavenger hunt for kids, Santa’s workshop, treat decorating, story time in the window, real reindeer, a balloon sculptor, chili sold by the fire department and a 5k Dashing through the Snow and 1k fun walk for kids. If the weather permits, a second balloon launch will take place at 2pm.



Last year about 15,000 people descended on Fowlerville for the event and MacDermaid says the addition of shuttle services last year proved to be a big help. You’ll find complete details through the link below. (JK)