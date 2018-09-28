Annual Fall Fashion Show Marks Quarter Century

September 28, 2018

Local and state celebrities will take to the cat walk in an annual fundraiser to help those with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 25th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show on November 15th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All of the proceeds will remain in Livingston County helping The Arc with their mission to empower and support people with developmental disabilities so that they can participate with and contribute to the community. The evening begins at 5:30pm with hor d'oeuvres and a silent auction filled with many great ideas for holiday shopping by local businesses. Dinner and the fashion show begin at 7pm. The event features host celebrities including Detroit sports and media personalities as well as Livingston County business and civic leaders. In celebration of the event’s 25th year, the jewelry raffle will feature a one-of-a-kind, 18-karat white- and yellow-gold diamond necklace, valued at $7,500. It features white and yellow diamonds commissioned by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers from world class designer Simon G. To reserve a spot or learn more about the evening, visit the link below. (JK)