10th Annual Pink Party Set To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Research

May 31, 2018

An annual celebration to help fund local cancer research will paint downtown Howell pink next month.



The 10th annual Howell Pink Party will take over downtown Thursday, June 14th. President Diana Biermann tells WHMI the event is about supporting and celebrating breast cancer survivors while also providing exclusive giveaways and access to local retailers through the purchase of $25 passports.



Women who purchase the passports in groups of eight or more will get personally escorted around town by one of the tuxedo-clad men who volunteer for the event. Various forms of entertainment including massage stations, belly dancing, Zumba, live musical entertainment and food and wine tasting are all part of the event, which will run from 5 to 10pm, ending with a Queen of the Night contest.



Through the years, the Pink Party has raised approximately $200,000 for breast cancer services and research at the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center, which is an official partner of the event. Earlier this year funds raised by the event were able to purchase a Stereotactic Needle Biopsy System, which provides a more cost-effective and less invasive method for breast cancer screening.



Details are available through the link below. (JK)