Annual Spartan/Wolverine Rivalry Fundraiser Celebrating 10 Years

October 10, 2018

A local dental clinic that helps low income and uninsured families is once again pitting Spartan and Wolverine fans against each other in a fundraiser before the big game.



The 10th annual VINA Dental Tailgate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township, three days before the teams meet in East Lansing. The clinic, located on Grand River in Brighton has been providing dental care services to Livingston County residents in-need at a low cost for over a decade. And while it has been a group effort by dental community in donating their time and services, the clinic still needs money to operate.



Enter the Tailgate, which is their yearly benefit where Michigan and Michigan State fans battle for bragging rights on who can donate more, before the teams battle for bragging rights on the field. This year’s emcee is Livingston County Sheriff, and Spartan fan, Mike Murphy who challenged Wolverine fans to step up as MSU leads the tailgate series 5-4.



At the event there will be food, a cash bar, a silent auction, games, and more. A $45 donation gets you in the door. Tickets can be purchased at VINA Dental or online through the link below. (JK)