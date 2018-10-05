Sheriff's Office Identifies Pedestrian Killed In Monday Crash

Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in Genoa Township.



The crash happened around 4:30pm Monday at the intersection of Grand River and Meadowview. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased pedestrian as 83-year-old Anthony Jacob Krawczyk from Howell. The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a 39-year-old Williamston man. The Sheriff’s Office said preliminary investigation revealed the Williamston resident was operating a 2004 Toyota Corolla westbound on Grand River near Meadowview when he struck Krawczyk, who was crossing Grand River and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was not injured.



The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Once completed, the report will be turned over to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review. (JM)